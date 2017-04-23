Denton Police Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run Involving Pedestrian

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Denton are investigating what they call a hit-and-run accident that killed a 20-year-old on I-35 after receiving a report about a body in the median of the interstate.
Police received the call at about 10:37 a.m. Sunday about a person lying face-down in the median of I-35 south of Oak Street where the interstate splits to I-35E and I-35W.
Denton police and fire responded to the scene and found a 20-year-old man lying in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle during the overnight hours. There were no vehicles stopped near the body.
The man’s identity has not been released.
All lanes of southbound I-35 were shut down at Oak Street during the investigation.