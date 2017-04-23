Man Turns Self In To Tarrant County Authorities For Wife’s Murder

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Saturday for the murder of his wife.

Officials say 35-year-old Sean Johnson called authorities just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday and said his wife was dead, and he wanted to turn himself in.

According to sheriff’s office, Johnson said his wife was at their residence in the 2100 block of Cliffside Drive in Edgecliff Village while he was pulled over at Southcliff Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the the residence, and Fort Worth police assisted in contacting Johnson at the church.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found Michelle Johnson with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by MedStar emergency services.

A suspected murder weapon was also located in plain sight.

Sean Johnson was located by police and was taken into custody without further incident.

The sheriff’s office says Sean Johnson has been charged with murder and is currently in the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office jail.