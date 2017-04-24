CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Concerned Community Questions Rumors Of DeSoto Coach’s Firing

April 24, 2017 10:20 PM By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: Coach Firing, DeSoto High School, high school football, State Championship, Todd Peterman

DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – Wide spread confusion and frustration has taken over the DeSoto High School football community.

Late Monday night word spread throughout the community that DeSoto High’s football coach Todd Peterman was being removed from his position as head coach of the team he led to a state championship just last season.

Concerned parents, players and members of the community filled the school district’s board room Monday night during the scheduled school board meeting looking for an explanation to the rumors of Peterman’s firing.

Longtime DeSoto resident David Wells said he had no idea why the district would want to remove a coach who just won a state championship and is beloved in the community.

Wells said, “the coach has my support. Im not sure what it’s about. I know how his players are… the coach has my support.”

The lack of information has led to many speculations that the the removal of the coach might be race related. Something many who showed up in support of Peterman say they hope is not true.

Parent Terry Orr said, “There is nothing positive about coming out and saying hey we’ve got a coach that led us to a state championship I got an idea lets fire him… it’s one of the most embarrassing things.”

As of this article’s publishing the school district has not addressed the situation publicly.

