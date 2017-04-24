TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Interstate-35E Shut Down In Waxahachie After Big Rig Fire | Seek Alternate Routes

Construction Workers Rescued After Scaffolding Collapse

April 24, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: construction accident, Frisco, Frisco FD, Omni Hotel, The Star

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of construction workers in Frisco got a little fright on Monday morning when a portion of scaffolding collapsed underneath their feet. The incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. at the Omni Hotel construction site, right next to The Star, the new headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Thankfully, neither of the workers were injured when the structure gave way.

There has been no word about what might have caused the scaffolding to collapse.

According to Kevin Haines with the Frisco Fire Department, both of the construction workers were rescued. The first one was able to be plucked off of the collapsed scaffolding by the construction company’s boom truck. The second worker was rescued by Frisco firefighters.

