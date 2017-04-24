Dallas Police Searching For Aggravated Robbery Suspects

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
April 24, 2017 3:18 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An aggravated robbery suspect struck a woman with a blunt object and used a taser on her before taking her belongings, police say.

The robbery occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Commerce Street Saturday, April 8.

Two suspects are said to have been involved in the robbery. They both fled the scene in a yellow Ford Escape.

Suspect vehicle in aggravated robbery. (Dallas PD)

The first suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet 10 inches and wearing light-colored blue jeans, a light-colored blue jean sleeveless jacket, a white t-shirt and red tennis shoes.

Robbery suspect in Dallas. (Dallas PD)

The second suspect, who police say attacked the victim, is only described as a black female.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call police at 214.671.3655 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

