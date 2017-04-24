Dallas Police Searching For Aggravated Robbery Suspects

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An aggravated robbery suspect struck a woman with a blunt object and used a taser on her before taking her belongings, police say.
The robbery occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Commerce Street Saturday, April 8.
Two suspects are said to have been involved in the robbery. They both fled the scene in a yellow Ford Escape.
The first suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet 10 inches and wearing light-colored blue jeans, a light-colored blue jean sleeveless jacket, a white t-shirt and red tennis shoes.
The second suspect, who police say attacked the victim, is only described as a black female.
Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call police at 214.671.3655 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.