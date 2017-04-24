DeMarcus Ware Retires As A Cowboy After Signing One-Day Contract

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – DeMarcus Ware has retired as a member of the Dallas Cowboys after signing a one-day contract with the club on Monday.
The team hosted a press conference with Ware before they held their scheduled pre-draft presser.
Ware was asked if he thought about continuing his career in 2017 but ultimately decided against it after being contacted by the Cowboys and several other teams.
Ware spent his first nine seasons in Dallas and the last three in Denver, where he won a Super Bowl in 2016. The Troy University product played in 141 games in a Cowboys’ uniform, amassing 117 sacks and 444 total tackles. He was drafted by the Cowboys with the 11th pick in the 2005 NFL draft.
