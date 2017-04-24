CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

George H.W. Bush To Remain In Hospital ‘A Few More Days’

April 24, 2017 4:23 PM
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush who is recovering from a mild case of pneumonia will remain in the hospital for observation for a few more days according to a family spokesman.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says the former president continues to be in “good spirits” during his stay at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The medical team hopes to release Bush from the hospital by the end of the week.

Bush was admitted to the hospital Friday, April 14 due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. He was later diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia.

The former president was treated for pneumonia in January.

