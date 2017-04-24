Hail Damage To City Vehicles Causes Trash Delays In Plano

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Hail in different shapes and sizes that pelted parts of North Texas Friday evening is having an impact on city operations in Plano.

Six of Plano’s 15 trash routes were delayed Monday after 36 windshields from about 20 city vehicles were damaged by the hail. Recycling was mostly affected by the delay.

“Even with this impact, we’re still going to provide that quality of service that we always do,” said Gerald Cosgrove, director of public works for Plano. “We drove to Tulsa to get parts to try to put most of those vehicles back in service today.”

Fifteen new police cars were also impacted by the hail, but response times in Plano weren’t affected because the cars weren’t yet put into service.

Residents still waiting for the trash pickup at one Plano neighborhood were also dealing with their own hail damage.

“It sounded like huge rocks being thrown at our windows,” said Carol Wasserman.

Residents like Wasserman were understanding about the cause of the trash delays. “They’re doing the best they can.”

Plano says it’s self-insured and will pay for all the damage to the city vehicles.