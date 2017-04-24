Investigators Examine 3 Deadly Hit-And-Run Accidents Over Weekend

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Sunday was a busy day for accident investigators, with three deadly hit and run crashes in North Texas.

The streak began on the 5100 block of Lemmon Avenue in Dallas.

Police say 27-year-old Roberto Cisneros ran a red light and slammed into a car turning at the intersection. The other driver later died.

Farrell Desselle was walking home around two in the morning when he saw Cisneros’ Escalade with its horn still blaring, its wipers still swishing. Cisneros himself was gone.

“When they opened the door of the Escalade, the alcohol bottles just poured out of the car,” said Desselle. Police later found Cisneros at a nearby convenience store and arrested him.

By seven o’clock that morning, Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a second hit and run at I-20 near Polk Street. Investigators believe a car hit an SUV forcing it flip. One person inside was injured; the other died.

In Denton, southbound I-35 was shut down just before 11 this morning, after a passing driver spotted yet another hit and run victim.

“Called in, reported they saw a body lying in that center median area,” said Officer Bryan Cose.

Investigators believe 20 year old Drake Jager was walking on the highway at night, when a car hit him.

The impact threw him between the two concrete barriers, where he lay mostly hidden from view.

Police say the driver may not be at fault for the crash, but still committed a serious crime. “They did commit a violation, when they left the scene. They didn’t stop and render aid, as the law requires,” said Officer Cose.

Cose says, a driver would not have to stop on the highway, but find the closest place they could safely pull over and call 911.