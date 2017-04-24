Jeff Cavanaugh’s NFL Draft Top 50 Board

I thought it would be pretty easy to put together my pre-draft Top 50 prospects and post it here. I was wrong.
The biggest issue was the best part of this particular draft class, there are just more players worthy of being picked in the top 50 than there are spots on the list. So instead of just plopping the 50 names down and moving along, I’ve added in the names of guys that I have graded as being worthy of being picked in the first two days of the NFL Draft.
In other words, all the guys graded as either first, second or third round picks by me are included at the end of the top 50 list.
Tweet me how horribly wrong I am @JC1053.
Top 50
1 – Myles Garrett – EDGE – Texas A&M
2 – Jonathan Allen – DL – Alabama
3 – Joe Mixon – RB – Oklahoma
4 – Jamal Adams – S – LSU
5 – Corey Davis – WR – Western Michigan
6 – Malik Hooker – S – Ohio State
7 – Malik McDowell – DL – Michigan State
8 – Reuben Foster – LB – Alabama
9 – Dalvin Cook – RB – Florida State
10 – Haason Reddick – LB – Temple
11 – OJ Howard – TE – Alabama
12 – Marshon Lattimore – CB – Ohio State
13 – Carl Lawson – EDGE – Auburn
14 – Takk Mckinley – EDGE – UCLA
15 – TJ Watt – EDGE – Wisconsin
16 – Solomon Thomas – DL – Stanford
17 – Tim Williams – EDGE – Alabama
18 – Christian McCaffrey – RB – Stanford
19 – John Ross – WR – Washington
20 – Derek Barnett – EDGE – Tennessee
21 – Zach Cunningham – LB – Vanderbilt
22 – Mike Williams – WR – Clemson
23 – Leonard Fournette – RB – LSU
24 – Pat Elflein – OL – Ohio State
25 – Budda Baker – S – Washington
26 – David Njoku – TE – Miami
27 – Duke Riley – LB – LSU
28 – Carlos Henderson – WR – La Tech
29 – Mitch(ell) Trubisky – QB – North Carolina
30 – Marcus Maye – S – Florida
31 – Joe Mathis – EDGE – Washington
32 – Teez Tabor – CB – Florida
33 – Charles Harris – EDGE – Missouri
34 – Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
35 – Tyus Bowser – EDGE – Houston
36 – Dan Feeney – OG – Indiana
37 – Forrest Lamp – OL – Western Kentucky
38 – Ryan Ramcyzk – OT – Wisconsin
39 – Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU
40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – Florida
41 – Deshaun Watson – QB – Clemson
42 – Gareon Conley – CB – Ohio State
43 – Fabian Moreau – CB – UCLA
44 – Desmond King – DB – Iowa
45 – Tarell Basham – EDGE – Ohio
46 – Chris Godwin – WR – Penn State
47 – Raekwon McMillan – LB – Ohio State
48 – Marlon Humphrey – DB – Alabama
49 – Kevin King – CB – Washington
50 – Adoree Jackson – CB/Toy – Southern California
2nd and 3rd round grades that didn’t make the top 50 because this class is silly deep:
QB
Nathan Peterman – Pittsburgh
Pat Mahomes – Texas Tech
DeShone Kizer – Notre Dame
RB
Curtis Samuel – Ohio State
Wayne Gallman – Clemson
Alvin Kamara – Tennessee
Jamaal Williams – BYU
Samaje Perine – Oklahoma
Kareem Hunt – Toledo
WR
Taywan Taylor – Western Kentucky
Zay Jones – East Carolina
Evan Engram – Ole Miss
Chad Hansen – California
Dede Westbrook – Oklahoma
Juju Smith-Schuster – Southern California
Isaiah Ford – Virginia Tech
Amara Darboh – Michigan
Noah Brown – Ohio State
ArDarius Stewart – Alabama
TE
Jake Butt – Michigan
Adam Shaheen – Ashland
Gerald Everett – South Alabama
OT
Cam Robinson – Alabama
Taylor Moton – Western Michigan
Garrett Bolles – Utah
OG
Dion Dawkins – Temple
Isaac Asiata – Utah
EDGE
Taco Charlton – Michigan
Derek Rivers – Youngstown State
Jordan Willis – Kansas State
Isaac Rochell – Notre Dame
DaWuane Smoot – Illinois
Ryan Anderson – Alabama
DT
Caleb Brantley – Florida
Dalvin Tomlinson – Alabama
Chris Wormley – Michigan
Jaleel Johnson – Iowa
Jeremiah Ledbetter – Arkansas
DeMarcus Walker – Florida State
LB
Blair Brown – Ohio
CB
Corn Elder – Miami
Quincy Wilson – Florida
Sidney Jones – Washington
Jourdan Lewis – Michigan
S
Xavier Woods – La Tech
Marcus Williams – Utah
Eddie Jackson – Alabama
Josh Jones – NC State
Delano Hill – Michigan
Obi Melifonwu – Connecticut