Jeff Cavanaugh’s NFL Draft Top 50 Board

I thought it would be pretty easy to put together my pre-draft Top 50 prospects and post it here. I was wrong.

The biggest issue was the best part of this particular draft class, there are just more players worthy of being picked in the top 50 than there are spots on the list. So instead of just plopping the 50 names down and moving along, I’ve added in the names of guys that I have graded as being worthy of being picked in the first two days of the NFL Draft.

In other words, all the guys graded as either first, second or third round picks by me are included at the end of the top 50 list.

Tweet me how horribly wrong I am @JC1053.

Top 50

1 – Myles Garrett – EDGE – Texas A&M

2 – Jonathan Allen – DL – Alabama

3 – Joe Mixon – RB – Oklahoma

4 – Jamal Adams – S – LSU

5 – Corey Davis – WR – Western Michigan

6 – Malik Hooker – S – Ohio State

7 – Malik McDowell – DL – Michigan State

8 – Reuben Foster – LB – Alabama

9 – Dalvin Cook – RB – Florida State

10 – Haason Reddick – LB – Temple

11 – OJ Howard – TE – Alabama

12 – Marshon Lattimore – CB – Ohio State

13 – Carl Lawson – EDGE – Auburn

14 – Takk Mckinley – EDGE – UCLA

15 – TJ Watt – EDGE – Wisconsin

16 – Solomon Thomas – DL – Stanford

17 – Tim Williams – EDGE – Alabama

18 – Christian McCaffrey – RB – Stanford

19 – John Ross – WR – Washington

20 – Derek Barnett – EDGE – Tennessee

21 – Zach Cunningham – LB – Vanderbilt

22 – Mike Williams – WR – Clemson

23 – Leonard Fournette – RB – LSU

24 – Pat Elflein – OL – Ohio State

25 – Budda Baker – S – Washington

26 – David Njoku – TE – Miami

27 – Duke Riley – LB – LSU

28 – Carlos Henderson – WR – La Tech

29 – Mitch(ell) Trubisky – QB – North Carolina

30 – Marcus Maye – S – Florida

31 – Joe Mathis – EDGE – Washington

32 – Teez Tabor – CB – Florida

33 – Charles Harris – EDGE – Missouri

34 – Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson

35 – Tyus Bowser – EDGE – Houston

36 – Dan Feeney – OG – Indiana

37 – Forrest Lamp – OL – Western Kentucky

38 – Ryan Ramcyzk – OT – Wisconsin

39 – Tre’Davious White – CB – LSU

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – Florida

41 – Deshaun Watson – QB – Clemson

42 – Gareon Conley – CB – Ohio State

43 – Fabian Moreau – CB – UCLA

44 – Desmond King – DB – Iowa

45 – Tarell Basham – EDGE – Ohio

46 – Chris Godwin – WR – Penn State

47 – Raekwon McMillan – LB – Ohio State

48 – Marlon Humphrey – DB – Alabama

49 – Kevin King – CB – Washington

50 – Adoree Jackson – CB/Toy – Southern California

2nd and 3rd round grades that didn’t make the top 50 because this class is silly deep:

QB

Nathan Peterman – Pittsburgh

Pat Mahomes – Texas Tech

DeShone Kizer – Notre Dame

RB

Curtis Samuel – Ohio State

Wayne Gallman – Clemson

Alvin Kamara – Tennessee

Jamaal Williams – BYU

Samaje Perine – Oklahoma

Kareem Hunt – Toledo

WR

Taywan Taylor – Western Kentucky

Zay Jones – East Carolina

Evan Engram – Ole Miss

Chad Hansen – California

Dede Westbrook – Oklahoma

Juju Smith-Schuster – Southern California

Isaiah Ford – Virginia Tech

Amara Darboh – Michigan

Noah Brown – Ohio State

ArDarius Stewart – Alabama

TE

Jake Butt – Michigan

Adam Shaheen – Ashland

Gerald Everett – South Alabama

OT

Cam Robinson – Alabama

Taylor Moton – Western Michigan

Garrett Bolles – Utah

OG

Dion Dawkins – Temple

Isaac Asiata – Utah

EDGE

Taco Charlton – Michigan

Derek Rivers – Youngstown State

Jordan Willis – Kansas State

Isaac Rochell – Notre Dame

DaWuane Smoot – Illinois

Ryan Anderson – Alabama

DT

Caleb Brantley – Florida

Dalvin Tomlinson – Alabama

Chris Wormley – Michigan

Jaleel Johnson – Iowa

Jeremiah Ledbetter – Arkansas

DeMarcus Walker – Florida State

LB

Blair Brown – Ohio

CB

Corn Elder – Miami

Quincy Wilson – Florida

Sidney Jones – Washington

Jourdan Lewis – Michigan

S

Xavier Woods – La Tech

Marcus Williams – Utah

Eddie Jackson – Alabama

Josh Jones – NC State

Delano Hill – Michigan

Obi Melifonwu – Connecticut