Falcons Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu Shares Heartwarming Note From Fans

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
BREAKING NEWS: Police In Dallas Respond To Shooting In Office Building Near High Five | Live Video | Read More
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Interstate-35E Shut Down In Waxahachie After Big Rig Fire | Traffic Map | Read More

Falcons Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu Shares Heartwarming Note From Fans

April 24, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Mohamed Sanu, NFL, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Professional athletes are often seen as role models and their actions are closely watched both on the playing field and off. For Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, that meant his actions were being observed even while on an airplane. Sanu shared a photo on his Twitter account over the weekend of a note that he got from a family that was sitting behind him on his flight.

 

In case you can’t read the note, here’s the transcription.

“Hi!
You don’t know us but we wanted to thank you. Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you. He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthy choices with you snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone. He is only 10 but just made an elite hockey team and we are on our way to training in CT. You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud! Thank you and best of luck!
The family that sat behind you :)”

For Sanu, the note clearly made his day, which is why he decided to share. For the youngster watching, he gained a glimpse into the life of a pro athlete and the choices that they make on a day-to-day basis.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia