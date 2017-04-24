CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

New Money Approved For LBJ East Expansion, Timing Still Issue

April 24, 2017 10:24 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: 635 East, LBJ Freeway, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Transportation Commission, txdot

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Carter Raine says the drive to work can get very frustrating when traffic on LBJ Freeway in Mesquite and Garland slows him down. “It can get pretty bad. I’ve had to slam on the brakes and get out of the way a lot of times.”

When that happens, he’s usually prepared to go another way. “I’ll go down and I’ll take Northwest Highway street and come back all the way around, really only takes me five more minutes instead of sitting in traffic another 15.”

The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved about $438 million in sales tax money approved by statewide voters to go toward widening LBJ from Miller Road south to I-30.

That’s a small fraction of the $1.6 to $1.7 billion the project will cost.

The portion of LBJ Freeway from Miller Road north to Central Expressway will cost nearly $500 million alone with most of that money identified. Much of it will come from tolled lanes.

But more than $860 million dollars is still needed for the project.

Tony Hartzel, a TXDOT spokesman says, “635 East is one of the most congested corridors we have right now, so it’s a priority for us.”

Under the plan, the freeway would expand from ten to 14 lanes – most of them non-tolled – and include continuous frontage roads.

But it would still take another nine to ten years to complete – and Garland’s Mayor Douglas Athas says that’s the best case scenario. “If everything goes well, yes, but if things don’t go well, it could be even longer.”

Mayor Athas says a bill working its way through the legislature is key to the earlier date.

If the bill is not passed this year, he says it will lead to delays.

Athas says if the legislation passes, widening the interchange between LBJ Freeway and I-30 would be sped up as well.

As for Carter Raine, he says, “I have little siblings and who are coming up, it might be easier for them to get around and safer, so I’m all for that.”

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia