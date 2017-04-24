People Are Fed Up With Crime In Deep Ellum

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fights, thefts and vandalism has some in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas debating whether the growing pains are the price of progress or a legitimate growing problem.

A video was captured over the weekend that appeared to show a brawl that involved several people. The first few minutes show a handful people engaging in words and then punches and kicks. After the dust settles, another fight breaks out, spilling into the street and blocking traffic near Elm Street and Good Latimer.

“Right when we went back inside, the two collided,” said Chris Meza who works in Deep Ellum Heart In Hand Gallery.

Meza said he was trying to lock up the shop when the fight broke out.

“It lasted forever,” said Meza. “We were just kind of like, OK let’s get comfortable and watch this.”

The brawl continued on for well over 15 minutes according to Meza. The two sides eventually went their separate ways.

“I was kind of thinking, ‘Where are the cops at?’ ” said Meza.

On the same night, a group of men knocked someone’s scooter over into the street and stomped on it.

Graffiti also continues to blanket the area.

“The perception is always hard because of perception versus reality. But perception is an important factor,” said Jessica Burnham of the Deep Ellum Foundation.

Burnham said there are less officers in Deep Ellum. The foundation has shifted away from using off-duty police and now has hired security guards in order to double the number of boots patrolling Deep Ellum.

She feels the issue is bigger than just one person or organization.

“We all got to take care of each other,” said Burnham.

Dallas Police Association president and DPD patrol supervisor Mike Mata said there are not enough officers in Dallas.

“What you see happening in Deep Ellum, you’re going to see happening and moving up to the other sectors of the city,” said Mata. “We can hide our heads in the sand and think it’s not going to be them, but it will touch everybody sooner or later.”

Mata said the issue is not only hiring more officers, but keeping the talented officers Dallas already has working for the city.

Since November, Mata said Dallas has lost 250 officers.

“Let’s take care of this problem while it’s a small problem before it becomes a huge problem and affects their profit line,” said Mata.

Folks like Meza, who rely on the area for a paycheck, hopes the fix comes sooner rather than later.

“What happened back in the early 90s and 2000s, it’s going to die again. I don’t want to see that happen,” said Meza.

Calls to council member Adam Medran, Mayor Mike Rawling’s Office, Dallas Police and the City of Dallas were not returned.

Residents and businesses have planned a neighborhood crime watching meeting for Tuesday night a the Downtown Dallas Public Library at 6:30 p.m.