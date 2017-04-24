CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Sweet Moment Siblings Meet For First Time Caught On-Cam

April 24, 2017 2:27 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A sweet sibling moment was recently caught on-camera (see above) at Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth. 

The video shows 2-year-old Nora running toward a glass wall separating the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit from the lobby. On the other side of the glass, Nora’s baby brother Harrison is waiting. It’s the first time the two have met.

What could possibly have prevented keeping these two peas in a pod apart? It’s simple. Toddlers under the age of three aren’t allowed in the unit due to the risk of infection for the babies.

But the NICU staff wanted to find a way to safely bring them together so they arranged a “meeting” between the glass wall.

Before the arrangement, Nora thought Harrison lived in her parent’s phone as she was used to only seeing him via FaceTime and photos.

Little Harrison was admitted to Cook Children’s right after he was born in January.

He was recently discharged, however and is at home with Big Sis and the rest of his family in Fort Worth.

 

