Trial To Begin For Dallas Man Accused Of Shooting Spree

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The trial begins on Monday for the man accused of killing four people, including his estranged wife, in attacks that happened nearly four years ago in Dallas and DeSoto. Erbie Bowser has been charged with capital murder in the August 2013 attacks.

Police stated that Bowser shot and killed four people, injured four other victims, and even used a grenade in one of two attacks that took place just 15 minutes apart. The former special education teacher is accused of gunning down 43-year-old girlfriend Toya Smith and her 17-year-old daughter, Tasmia Allen, in southwestern Dallas.

After the first attack, police said that Bowser shot estranged wife Zina Bowser and her 28-year-old daughter, Neima Williams, in DeSoto. Erbie and Zina had begun divorce proceedings in 2011 after Erbie made threats against his wife, according to court documents, telling her “I will bury you” if she tried to take any of their belongings.

A judge had granted a protective order for Zina Bowser against her 44-year-old husband, banning Erbie Bowser from coming within 200 yards of his estranged wife. The judge said in his written report that “Family violence has occurred and is likely to occur in the future.”

Shortly after the attacks took place, friends and family members of the victims said that they were struggling to cope with the tragic losses. “Something you don’t fathom,” said a friend of Zina Bowser. “There is no warning for these situations. We didn’t get no warning, no nothing.”

Bowser was also part of the Dallas Mavericks ManiAACs dance troupe, entertaining fans at basketball games. His trial begins at 9:00 a.m. on Monday in Dallas. Those who knew the four victims have been eager to see Bowser face a jury, saying that they want justice.