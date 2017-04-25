30th Annual Baylor Transplant Donor Celebration

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

High School athlete Cam’ron Matthews was a role model at Alto High School in East Texas. When he suffered a seizure and died of a brain aneurism in October of 2015, he saved six lives by being a donor.

Last weekend, donor recipients from all over Texas came together to celebrate their common bond of love at the 30th annual Transplant Reunion at Baylor in Dallas.

“To see the result of what you do every day, it’s good for all of us. It’s a reminder of the good things sometimes we do” said Dr. Giuliano Testa Chief of Donor Transplants at Baylor Health Center in Dallas.

There are several ways to become a donor in Texas. You can sign up when you renew your driver’s license or register at Donate Life Texas.

“Talk to your family members, say that if unfortunately, something happens to you, you will be willing to donate” Dr. Testa added.

JD Ryan spoke with some of the folks that got a second chance because a hero donated life…Around Town!

Details: Baylor Health Transplant Services | Details: Donate Life Texas