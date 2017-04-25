A Waiting Game As John Wiley Price Jury Continues Deliberations

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The jury is still out in the corruption trial of John Wiley Price. This is the fifth day, or some 30 hours, that the panel has spent trying to decide the fate of the longest-serving Dallas County commissioner.

Unlike the last four days, Price isn’t at the federal courthouse today. The 67-year-old is said to be waiting with his attorneys nearby.

It may seem as though the jury is taking a long time, but the scope of the case against Price is huge. The panel has eight weeks of testimony to consider from an investigation that took years for the FBI to complete.

Price did not take the witness stand during the trial.

Price is accused of tax evasion, mail fraud and of taking bribes in exchange for Dallas County contracts. In all, Price and his assistant Dapheny Fain are facing 13 separate counts.

Prosecutors claim Price sold his influence and decided who would get millions in government contracts in exchange for years of a payoffs from Kathy Nealy, a political lobbyist and consultant who faces a separate trial. Defense attorneys say the case is filled with reasonable doubt.

Tuesday morning attorneys were seen coming and going and moving boxes around – but so far there’s been no movement from the jury.