CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Arkansas Executes 2 Inmates On The Same Gurney, Hours Apart

April 25, 2017 5:42 AM
Filed Under: Arkansas, Crime, death penalty, Lethal Injection

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

VARNER, Ark. (AP) – After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days — including two in one night.

Jack Jones and Marcel Williams received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night, just about three hours apart. It was the first double execution in the United States since 2000.

Williams’ execution was delayed after a judge agreed to temporarily halt it over claims that the Jones execution wasn’t carried out properly. Williams was briefly removed from the death chamber, then returned after the stay was lifted.

Jones argued his health conditions could lead to a painful death. He gave a lengthy last statement, his final words: “I’m sorry.”

Before last week, Arkansas hadn’t had an execution since 2005 or a double execution since 1999.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia