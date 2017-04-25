Authorities: Veteran & Soldier Tied Dog To Tree, Shot It 5 Times

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A veteran and a soldier in North Carolina have been charged with tying a service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while filming it.

Jail records show 22-year-old Marinna Rollins and Jarren Heng, 25, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that warrants say she and the soldier took the dog to a wooded area, where they took pictures with the dog before tying it up to a tree.

Rollins then shot the dog with a rifle five times at close range, according to the warrant.

According to Fayetteville Observer, Heng then asked if he could shoot the dog while Rollins filmed it.

Rollins then dragged the dog’s body around before burying it in a shallow grave, a warrant said.

Court documents said Rollins received a medical retirement from the military.

A sheriff’s office spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking which military branch Rollins served in and whether the two have lawyers.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)