Best Carrot Cake In DFW

By Shawn Lealos It isn’t always easy to find a great carrot cake. When looking for a perfect carrot cake, it needs to be full of texture, incredibly moist, and not too overly sweet. However, one of the best ways to find a carrot cake that will make you swoon is to skip the national bakery chains that pop up on every corner and seek out some local bakeries with as staff that is dedicated to creating the best cakes in their hometowns. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has no shortage of locally owned bakeries and this is where many in the area will find a perfect carrot cake. Here is a look at the best carrot cakes in the DFW area.

Cake Bar

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 117

Dallas, TX 75212

(972) 684-5801

www.cakebardallas.com 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 117Dallas, TX 75212(972) 684-5801 The Cake Bar is a bakery and retail shop that offers residents of the DFW area a one-stop shop to find many different types of scratch cakes on the spot. This includes some of the best carrot cake in the DFW area as well as a large selection of pound cakes, various types of bread, cookies, and much more. The owner worked as a scratch baker for 14 years before calling Dallas her home and brings a southern flavor to all her cakes. The Cake Bar is closed every Monday but they open at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at noon on Sunday and are open as late as 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

Society Bakery

3610 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

(214) 827-1411

www.societybakery.com 3610 Greenville Ave.Dallas, TX 75206(214) 827-1411 The Society Bakery is a Dallas-original, first opened in 2003 and now sporting three different locations in the DFW area. The bakery enjoyed great success after they were named on the top 10 cupcakes in America list on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and they still work hard to deliver the best baked goods. This includes homemade carrot cake that remains some of the best in the DFW area and carrot cupcakes that remain among the best in the nation. Shopping at Society Bakery also helps the community as they regularly donate to over 100 different charities, school, and non-profits around the DFW area.

The Black Rooster Bakery

2430 Forest Park Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76110

(817) 924-1600

www.roosterbakery.com 2430 Forest Park Blvd.Fort Worth, TX 76110(817) 924-1600 Fort Worth also has some great locally owned bakeries as well with the Black Rooster Bakery as one of the premiere bakeries in the area, chain or not. They are a newer option, opening in 2010, but have developed a great reputation over the last five years as one of the best destinations in the DFW area for carrot cakes. They also serve sandwiches and soups for lunch and are a one-stop-shop for anything you might be hungry for. They also have a small outdoor area to snack at and cater for parties. Related: Best Cheesecake In DFW

Hannah’s Gluten Free Bakery

1010 S. Pearl Expressway

Dallas, TX 75201

(469) 708-9864

www.hannahsglutenfreebakery.com 1010 S. Pearl ExpresswayDallas, TX 75201(469) 708-9864 There are people who love carrot cakes and other forms of baked items but believed they could no longer find good ones because of a gluten intolerance such as Celiac disease. However, Hannah’s Gluten Free Bakery has proven that a cake can be gluten free and still taste great. The bakery started out as just a small location that made gluten free baked goods for people with Celiac disease and they have developed into a location that will make just about anything gluten free that a person desires, including gluten free carrot cake. Their location in Dallas is a pop-up shop on weekends and they also have a Mesquite location open from Tuesday through Saturday.