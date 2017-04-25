Dallas Newsstand Operator Accused Of $16M Fraud Against Government

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (AP) — The operator of a newsstand in a downtown Dallas high-rise has been indicted on charges that accuse him of cashing fraudulently obtained U.S. Treasury checks amounting in value to about $16 million.
A federal grand jury in Dallas indicted Moiz Mumtaz Ali last week, but the indictment was unsealed Monday. It accuses the 36-year-old McKinney, Texas, man of conspiracy, bank fraud, theft of public money, identity theft and money laundering-related charges.
Ali manages the Gateway Newsstand in the Plaza of the Americas, a business that includes a convenience and check-cashing store. The indictment alleges he and others schemed to defraud Neighborhood Credit Union by cashing fraudulently obtained U.S. Treasury checks. Unidentified co-conspirators would bring the checks to Ali, who would redeem them for a percentage of the face amount.
