Nordstrom Selling Fake Muddy Jeans For Just $425

If you are searching for the low-down and dirty look, luxury retailer Nordstrom has you covered.
The fashion retailer describes the new Barracuda Straight Leg jeans as heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans that embody rugged, Americana workwear with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.
The Portuguese made pants are creating lots of talk on social media.
Mike Rowe from the popular television show “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel tweeted, “They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic and not iconic.”