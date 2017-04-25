INTERACTIVE LIVE EVENT: President Trump - First 100 Days @7:30PM | JOIN IN @ FACEBOOK LIVE

George H.W. Bush Dealing With ‘Chronic Bronchitis’ In Hospital

April 25, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Chronic Bronchitis, George H.W. Bush, Houston Methodist Hospital, Pneumonia

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush continues his stay in the hospital as he deals with “the effects of chronic bronchitis” after he recovered from a mild case of pneumonia, according to his doctor.

Bush’s doctor Clint Doerr says the medical team will continue to monitor his cough and breathing but expect to discharge him from the Houston Methodist Hospital by the end of the week.

Bush was admitted to the hospital Friday, April 14 due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. He was later diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia.

The medical team expects to continue “aggressive respiratory treatments” after the former president returns home to help minimize the effects of chronic bronchitis.

Bush was also previously admitted to the hospital in January due to pneumonia.

