Ivanka Trump Gets Icy Reception At Women’s Summit In Berlin

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Ivanka Trump Gets Icy Reception At Women’s Summit In Berlin

April 25, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Berlin, Germany, Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump, United States, W20, Women's Summit

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – Speaking on a panel at the W20 in Berlin on Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump received an icy response from audience members when discussing her father’s policies on women in the workplace.

Trump was discussing the lack of paid leave policies for women in the United States, and she said she was ‘very proud of’ her father’s advocacy for paid leave, calling Mr. Trump a tremendous champion of supporting families.

It was then that reports of hissing and boos came from the audience, though they were not audible on video from the event.

Moderators were quick to take note of the reaction, though, and interrupted Ivanka Trump. “You hear the reaction from the audience so I need to address one more point,” one said, going on to ask whether some of the “attitudes toward women” President Trump “has displayed in former times” might lead some to question his record on women.

“I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media, and that’s been perpetuated but I know from personal experience and I think the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women,” said Trump.

She went on to say that as a daughter, the president has “encouraged me and enabled me to thrive.”

After the event, Trump dismissed the reaction to her appearance on the panel.

“Politics is politics, as I’ve learned,” Ivanka Trump said. “There are many different viewpoints and people hold different opinions and perspectives. Ultimately, actions are what matter.”  She went on to say, “I think the fact that he’s embraced my interest in taking on this role shows that he aligns with the areas of interest that I most deeply care about and am advocating for, otherwise it wouldn’t make for a very good family dynamic. But my father his whole career has been a champion of women and of all people who are driven and ambitious and want to lift themselves up.”

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia