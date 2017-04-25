Late Night Meeting Gives No Answers About DeSoto Football Coach

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s widespread confusion and frustration in the city of DeSoto after rumors began swirling Monday night that the school district was about to fire Todd Peterman, the head football coach at DeSoto High School.

It was almost midnight before the standing room only crowd began filing out of the Desoto Independent School District school board meeting. But even after the board went into executive session there was still no action taken.

Peterman led the Eagles to their first state championship just last season.

As news spread that the school district was considering firing Coach Peterman, many concerned parents and players made their way to the school board meeting looking for answers.

A lot of people found the rumors shocking and some even resorted to speculation that the motive could have been race related — something they hope isn’t true.

“The coach has my support. I’m not sure what it’s about. I know how his players are…. I know they’ve accomplished something they hadn’t accomplished — they’ve done it,” said parent David Wells. “They’ve done it the right way. The kids do it the right way. So, whoever has the issue out here with it I’m not sure, but the coach has my support.”

After the meeting CBS 11 News asked Desoto ISD board president Carl Sherman Jr. about the rumors and current status of Coach Peterman and he repeatedly said “no comment.” After being pressed more Sherman did eventually acknowledge that the situation is “frustrating.”

Concerned members of the DeSoto community say they don’t understand what is going on and they’re pressing district officials for answers. DeSoto parent Terry Orr said without explanation rumors are creating an even bigger problem. “There’s nothing positive about coming out and saying ‘hey we’ve got a coach that led us to a state championship I got an idea lets fire him.’ It’s a total embarrassment. It’s one of the most embarrassing things.”

Peterman’s contract is up for renewal this year.