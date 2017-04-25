Mega Millions Ticket Price Going Up, Odds of Winning Going Down

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re lottery game of choice has been Mega Millions simply because the tickets were cheaper than Powerball, well…
The price of Mega Millions lottery tickets is doubling – from $1 to $2 – later this year.
According to a memo written by New York Gaming Commission general counsel Edmund Burns, the rules will change nationwide in order to decrease the chances of winning and create larger jackpots.
Starting in October players will have to pick numbers from 1 to 70 numbers in the first set of options — currently players choose numbers to 75. There will be 25 Megaball numbers on the new tickets — right now there are only 15.
The change in number set means the odds of winning will change from 1 in 258.9 million to 1 in 302.6 million.
The price and number set changes will take place on October 28 and be in effect for the October 31 drawing.