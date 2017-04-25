NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Retire At End Of 2017 Season

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is calling it quits at the end of 2017.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday in a press release that the famed driver will hang up his keys following the 2017 NASCAR season.

Earnhardt returned to competition this year after sitting out for half of the 2016 season due to a concussion.

According to NASCAR, Earnhardt’s best finish in eight starts this season was fifth place at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9. He currently is ranked 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Now in his 18th full-time season, Earnhardt made his 600th career series start on March 26 at Fontana, California. He will compete in his final NASCAR Cup Series race on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway according to a statement from Hendrick Motorsports.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Since then, the Kannapolis, North Carolina, native and son of late NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt, has captured 26 points-paying Cup race wins and been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive years, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

Dale Jr. has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

Been up since 4. 😐

Woke up like 😳 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 25, 2017

Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for its 2018 team alignment at a later date.

*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest details.