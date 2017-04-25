Report: Adrian Peterson Signs Deal With New Orleans Saints

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
According to reports, Adrian Peterson is leaving the Minnesota Vikings organization and heading south to play with the New Orleans Saints.
NFL.com is reporting that the seven-time Pro Bowl running back has signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth $7 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed.
“I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints,” Peterson told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit.”
*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest details.
One Comment