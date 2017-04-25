Report: Adrian Peterson Signs Deal With New Orleans Saints

April 25, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Football, free agent, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, NFL

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

According to reports, Adrian Peterson is leaving the Minnesota Vikings organization and heading south to play with the New Orleans Saints.

NFL.com is reporting that the seven-time Pro Bowl running back has signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth $7 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

“I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints,” Peterson told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit.”

*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for the latest details. 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia