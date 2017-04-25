Rumors Of DeSoto Coach’s Firing Swirl Amid Possible Investigation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – Students and residents are showing their support for DeSoto High School football coach Todd Peterman, who led the school to a state championship in 2016, amid rumors swirling about his future.

About 30 DeSoto high school students walked out of class Tuesday and demonstrated at the school administration office in support of Peterman.

Peterman’s supporters have made unsubstantiated claims that the district wants a black football coach at the mostly black school.

Sources tell CBS 11 the reason rumors of the coach’s firing have come up is because of a possible UIL investigation involving practice operations and the transfer from Mesquite of a highly coveted wide receiver.

Carl Sherman Jr., DeSoto’s school board president, released a statement that said, “We’ve received information that warrants further consideration.”

Residents like Brain Jackson said they haven’t heard of the claims against Peterman. “I ain’t heard about him cussing students out or misbehaving, misconduct or whatever… I haven’t heard that.”

While a decision hasn’t been made on the future of the football coach, supporters can only wait and hope he is given a chance to coach the team again.

“I think they’re jumping the gun when you win the state championship… spotlight is on you,” said resident Marc Hayes, “…they should give him another chance. He’s a good guy… good with kids.”

Sources within the district adamantly deny that anyone would make this issue about race.

It may not be until May’s school board meeting that the community finds out exactly why the coach’s return to the field is in question.