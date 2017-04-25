CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Texas Senate Approves Closing State Refugee Office

April 25, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Greg Abbott, Office of Immigration and Refugee Affairs, Refugee, Sen. Don Huffine, Texas Senate

The Texas Senate has approved shuttering a state agency that had overseen a federal program resettling refugees in Texas — a symbolic move that comes months after Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would stop cooperating with the process.

Dallas Republican Sen. Don Huffines’ bill passed 20-10 on Monday. It now heads to the state House.

Last year, Abbott said Texas would stop helping the U.S. government provide aid and services to refugees, citing security concerns about people coming from countries like Syria. Refugees are still arriving in Texas, though, since the program is fully federally funded.

The Legislature nonetheless is moving to close Texas’ Office of Immigration and Refugee Affairs. Under questioning from critical Democrats, Huffines said the agency “was only a go-between” previously, making the move “completely symbolic.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

