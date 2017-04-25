CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

US Students Score Poorly In Arts And Music Exam

April 25, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Art, Education, Music, National Center for Education Statistics, School, Visual Arts

WASHINGTON (AP) – When it comes to music and visual arts, American teenagers could use some help.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports that in 2016, American eighth graders scored an average 147 in music and 149 in visual arts on a scale of 300.

Acting Commissioner Peggy Carr says the test shows students have a lot to learn. She says, “Clearly there is room for improvement.”
Students were asked to listen to George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and be able to identify that the opening solo is played on a clarinet. They also were asked to label notes in C major.

The arts and music exam was part of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the Nation’s Report Card.

