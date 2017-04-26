Bananarama Returns!

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the most successful British girl groups ever in the history of pop music is reuniting this year for a first time tour: Bananarama.

The group, formed in London in 1981, got their name from the kids show “The Banana Splits” and a song from the art-rock group Roxy Music, “Pyjamarama.” The group started as a trio with Keren Woodward, Sarah Dallin and Siobhan Fahey (Fahey left in 1987 and married David Stewart of The Eurythmics, and was replaced by Jacquie O’Sullivan). Their style was one of a new wave/punk rock/dance/electronica which worked very well for them.

They had three songs that made it on the American Top 40 chart from 1984-1987, all in the Top 10. “Cruel Summer” got to #9 in 1984 but it would be another two years before the girls hit the #1 ranking in the summer of 1986 with “Venus,” a song performed by a group from The Netherlands named The Shocking Blue, who also hit #1 with it in 1969. In 1987, the girls placed #4 with the song “I Heard A Rumour” from the movie Disorderlies. Another song, “Love In The First Degree” was also a hit song.

In an article written by Hayden Wright and available on the websites of my two FAVORITE radio stations, 98.7 KLUV-FM in Dallas and WCBS-FM 101.1 in New York City, the group has announced a 2017 tour in Great Britain starting in November in Glasgow. Group member Sarah Dalin says that if the U.K. tour is successful, they will consider a U.S. tour. Well, in my humble opinion, a tour in America for them is a good idea!

So here is their #1 song from 1986 (and a fabulous summer song too)… “Venus!”