Disappearing Geese Cause Stir At Dallas Park

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People who feed the geese at White Rock Lake say some of the birds have disappeared, and they alerted Dallas Parks and Recreation to a disturbing possibility.

“The fact that we’ve had 8 or 9 turn up missing – and it’s just unnatural,” said Charles Fussell.

Fussell is one of several people who meet at Sunset Bay every evening. It’s a popular spot on the lake for feeding birds and bird watching.

He says, earlier this month, one of the bird watchers saw a man kill one of the geese with his bare hands.

“He grabbed the goose by the neck, snapped the neck and threw it in the truck, and took off in a hurry,” said Fussell.

The group posted a flyer near the water and reported the incident to Dallas Parks which sent CBS 11 the following statement:

“Dallas Park and Recreation Department received a citizen report that geese are disappearing from White Rock Lake. Park and recreation officials urge anyone who witnesses the theft or abuse of animal life on park property to call 911 to report.”