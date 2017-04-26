‘Guerrilla Marketing’ Promotes Grammy-Winning Band’s Album

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Promotion through vandalism. A Dallas bar is upset after someone representing a Grammy award-winning band used graffiti to promote their new album.

Joel Stephenson with the Double Wide bar discovered a graffiti tag from the U.K. band Gorillaz on the bar’s property on Wednesday.

The tag was painted over an existing mural on the property.

“It’s something we kind of take pride in,” said Stephenson. “I guess it just seems to be the new wave of guerrilla, for lack of a better term, marketing.”

No matter how much cleaner fluid and scrubbing Stephenson puts into the ground, the tag will not come out.

Security camera footage appears to show a man walk up and begin spray painting the property. He hits them five times with the tag.

“I get what they’re trying to accomplish. They’re trying to promote an album, they’re trying to get the word out,” said Stephenson. “But I just think there’s a lot better way to do it.”

This is not the first time vandalism was used to promote in Dallas.

Oscar Healthcare was caught and apologized in 2016 and residents have also reported seeing ride-sharing app Lyft engaging in the same activity earlier in 2017.

“Just have some respect. As much as they’re trying to make a living and put their product out, we’re trying to do the same thing too,” said Stephenson.

Dallas police said property owners can pursue charges. If the person is caught, police said he is facing criminal mischief.

Warner Bros Records denied any involvement with the marketing aspects of Gorillaz.

The PR company representing the Gorillaz, Nasty Little Man, said it is looking into the matter. A publicist denied the artists were directly involved in any way.

“Just like here working at a bar, we’re accountable for the actions of the people that are in our bar,” said Stephenson. “If you’re a band, you have a label, you’re accountable for those you contract to go out and do your marketing for you.”

Stephenson said he listened to the Gorillaz first few albums, but has no plans to listen to the new title etched into his sidewalk.

“Oh I’m definitely going to be ignoring it,” said Stephenson. “At this point, it turns me off. Sorry I’m not interested now.”