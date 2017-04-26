CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Jamal Adams: From Hebron High School To The NFL

April 26, 2017 9:11 PM By Keith Russell
Filed Under: Football, Hebron High School, lsu, NFL

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – LSU football player Jamal Adams is currently projected as a top 5 pick in round one of the NFL Draft taking place Thursday Night.

It’s not just his fierce hitting and ability to take the ball away that has captured the imagination of NFL teams regarding the safety.

His polish off the field has impressed coaches and scouts as well, and he can credit much of that to his father George and his mother Michelle.

George Adams was a first round pick (running back) of the New York Giants in 1985 and won a Super Bowl in his career. George says seeing his son get drafted higher than him warms his heart, not as much as knowing “He was always the kid I never had to worry about. I didn’t have to get a call in the middle of the night that he was in trouble or locked up. I knew when he went away he was going to be a good kid.”

Jamal’s coach at Hebron High School, Brian Brazil, says Jamal serves as an inspiration to those who come behind him that anything is possible, if the hard work is put in. His mother Michelle says kids can use Jamal as an example that “determination and dedication will take you a very long way”.

While Jamal’s high school coach will watch the draft from home, his parents have made the trip to Philadelphia to share in their son’s proudest moment. But everyone is in agreement, there won’t be a dry eye when Jamal’s name is called by the commissioner.

Coach Brazil says people don’t know me as emotional, but I will cry a little just realizing everything that has happened. George Adams says eight people will be at their draft table, including Jamal, to share the pivotal moment.

 

 

