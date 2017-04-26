President Trump Calls Appeals Court’s Sanctuary Ruling ‘Ridiculous’

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter in reaction to a federal judge’s ruling that knocked down an immigration order, calling the decision “ridiculous.”

A day after a judge issued a decision to block the president’s order to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, Trump said he would take his fight to the highest court, tweeting, “See you in the Supreme Court.”

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Trump tweeted that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which earlier ruled against his travel ban, has “a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80 percent).”

…the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this "judge shopping!" Messy system. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

He also says, “They used to call this “judge shopping!” Messy system.” That is apparently a reference to the 9th circuit’s liberal reputation and rulings that have often irked conservatives.

