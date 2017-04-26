NORTH TEXAS STORMS: Current Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
President Trump Calls Appeals Court’s Sanctuary Ruling ‘Ridiculous’

April 26, 2017 7:07 AM
April 26, 2017 7:07 AM

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter in reaction to a federal judge’s ruling that knocked down an immigration order, calling the decision “ridiculous.”

A day after a judge issued a decision to block the president’s order to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, Trump said he would take his fight to the highest court, tweeting, “See you in the Supreme Court.”

Trump tweeted that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which earlier ruled against his travel ban, has “a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80 percent).”

He also says, “They used to call this “judge shopping!” Messy system.” That is apparently a reference to the 9th circuit’s liberal reputation and rulings that have often irked conservatives.

