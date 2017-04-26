Report: Raiders Sign Marshawn Lynch To 2-Year Deal, Pending Physical

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

The Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders have reportedly worked out a deal to send Marshawn Lynch to Oakland on the day before the 2017 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com, the Seattle and Oakland head offices have agreed to compensation in order to make a trade happen between the two sides.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Lynch is getting a two-year deal from the Raiders to come out of retirement.

Marshawn Lynch and Raiders have agreement in place, as NFL Network reported. "It’s getting done,” said source with knowledge of situation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2017

Marshawn Lynch scheduled to be at Raiders' bldg today to undergo physical. If he passes, Raiders and Seahawks expected to finalize trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2017

The Raiders have a need for a power running back after losing Latavius Murray in free agency. Lynch was perhaps the best in the league before he retired. He had double digits in touchdown runs every season from 2011-14, and his 51 TDs on the ground are the most in the NFL since 2011 despite playing just seven games in 2015 and being retired all last season.

Lynch, who turns 31 later this month, averaged 3.8 yards per carry in his limited action in 2015 before retiring. Prior to that he was one of the game’s top running backs with more than 1,200 yards rushing in each of the previous four seasons.

For his career, Lynch has rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns.

Lynch was born and raised in Oakland and played college ball nearby at California. He still has strong ties to the area through his Beast Mode company and would be a welcome addition for a fan base still stung by the team’s upcoming move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

