Report: Tyler Seguin Has Surgery For Torn Labrum

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.
According to general manager Jim Nill, via Heika, Seguin is expected to be ready well before training camp in September.
“He’ll be in a sling for two to four weeks and then he’ll be able to start his workouts,” Nill told Heika. “There should be plenty of time to recover.”
Seguin tallied 26 goals and 46 assists in his fourth season with the Stars in 2016.