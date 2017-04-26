CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
The 90s Called, Topshop Answered With Clear Jeans

April 26, 2017 4:48 PM By Kelli Wiese
Filed Under: jeans, Shopping, Style, Topshop

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBDFW.COM) – People are buzzing about clear plastic jeans on social media. And no, there wasn’t a time warp to the 90s when you weren’t looking, British multinational fashion retailer Topshop brought them back.

And despite their $100 price tag, the clear, straight leg jeans are now listed as out of stock on the company’s website.

The company gives this description, “Think outside the box with these out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans… guaranteed to get people talking.”

The jeans feature classic pockets and are cropped at the ankle.

Described as “ideal as a statement piece for a festival or costume party,” the company says customers can take the look to the extreme with a bikini and sequin jacket or dress them down, layered under an oversized jumper or dress.

The pants are made of 100 percent polyurethane.

Clearly this style is pretty low maintenance too, requiring a mere wipe down to clean.

Shiny!

 

