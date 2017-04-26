Top 10 Names Revealed For April The Giraffe’s Calf

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Animal Adventure Park revealed the top ten most popular names for April the giraffe’s new calf. The name will be voted on by fans from this list of ten.
Top ten names from AAP:
- “Alyssa’s Choice” (Alyssa is a zoo keeper at AAP)
- Geoffrey
- Gio
- Harpur
- Noah
- Ollie
- Patch
- Patches
- Unity
The park will now move on to the next round to hopefully choose a name soon. Fans can vote on the calf’s name here.
According to AAP, the tentative date to reveal the name is May 1.
April the giraffe gave birth to her boy calf Saturday, April 15 in front of millions who watched her through livestreams across YouTube and Facebook.