Waco Man Indicted For Texting While Driving During Crash

A Waco man was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a serious crash after he was found to be texting while driving.

According to police, Darwin Issac Lazo-Lopez drove his 1997 Ford F-150 pickup into the back of a Honda Civic in July of 2016 causing serious bodily injury to a child in that vehicle. Investigators say a 10-year-old girl in the Honda suffered a brain injury and broken hips in the crash.

During the investigation, Officers say Lazo-Lopez denied being on his cell phone at the time of the wreck.

Police say they got a search warrant and examined the phone. They say the records show he received two inbox text messages at the time of the wreck. The records also show he had deleted these two messages from his cell phone.

Police say he was driving in a reckless manner by texting or reading a text which prevented him from keeping a proper look-out causing him to run into the rear of the Honda causing serious bodily injury to the girl.