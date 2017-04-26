NORTH TEXAS STORMS: Current Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Why Cowboys Won’t Likely Push ‘The Move-Up Button’ In NFL Draft

April 26, 2017 11:28 AM By Mike Fisher
Adoree Jackson, Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, Kevin King, Malik McDowell, Mike Fisher, NFL, NFL Draft, Stephen Jones, T.J. Watt, Takk Mckinley

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – There aren’t just “words’’ to suggest the Dallas Cowboys will “stand pat’’ in the No. 28 slot in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

There is also “logic.’’

“This is a real good year for staying put,’’ says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and he’s right, even as sources indicate to 105.3 The Fan that numerous teams in the top 10 slots are looking to trade down.

The logic behind not being drawn by that temptation?

The incredible depth in this draft … and the fortuitous way its strengths match Dallas’ desires.

I think USC’s track-star cornerback/offensive weapon Adoree Jackson will, between Tampa at 19, Seattle at 26 and Kansas City at 27, be gone before the Cowboys can get him. Maybe too bad, as the Cowboys like him, as they do Washington’s 6-3, 200-pound cornerback Kevin King. But I think he’ll be gone, too.

So … move up?

Nah.

I believe Dallas can indeed “stand pat’’ at 28 and see a group of tag-touching edge-rushers come to them. Maybe Malik McDowell, Takk McKinley and/or T.J. Watt … and Watt can work as a favorite here, a guy with less baggage than most of the others.

And as there are also secondary needs there are secondary answers … in Rounds 2 and 3.

Fabian Moreau, Desmond King, Cordrea Tankersley and Teez Tabor.

What about the third round?

If Xavier Woods is still around, and Dallas has already gotten help on the edge and at corner, I bet they take the Louisiana Tech safety.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he’d “never rule anything out.’’ But that was only after noting, “I do think there’s enough depth at all these positions that I don’t think we necessarily have to push the move-up button.’’

Indeed. Why push up when so much talent is likely to be pushed down to you?

