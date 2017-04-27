%tags%
Homeowner Terrified As Bobcat Chases Dog Into Home

April 27, 2017 6:36 AM By Andrea Lucia
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM)  – A bobcat caused quite a panic after a homeowner says it ran into her home, in hot pursuit of her pet dog.

Plano resident Pat McDonald says she’d left her sliding glass door slightly open Monday night for her two Miniature Pinschers.

McDonald says she heard a ‘scream’ and turned to see her female dog, Precious, running in the door. Behind the little dog, she says, was a bobcat.

“He came right in,” she said.

McDonald says the large cat raced through her home and jumped on top of a six foot tall display cabinet.

Startled, she pulled the glass door the cat entered through all the way open and watched the beast run back outside.

According to McDonald, Precious had what appeared to be bite marks on her head and neck. The dog is expected to recover.

