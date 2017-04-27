Constable Fed-Up With Student Bullies Posts Tough Warning

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KAUFMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Kaufman County Precinct Two Constable Jason Johnson says he’s had it after hearing reports of student bullying. “Yeah, I’m fed up.”

After receiving complaints from educators and parents, Johnson sent Forney school students a warning in a post on his Facebook page: “Kaufman County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 will not tolerate anymore bullying in this community. They will receive a citation and or jail depending on the law that is violated.”

Johnson says it’s not high school students doing this, but middle and elementary school students.

The largest number of complaints he says come from Smith Elementary School in Forney.

The Constable says parents who’ve picked up their own children have witnessed older kids picking on younger ones. “Watching these kids walking down the middle of the street, grabbing younger kids by the back-packs and throwing them into oncoming traffic.”

And Johnson says these same students are taunting teachers who escort the younger children walking home to the edge of school property. “Some of these bullies are on the other side of that line waiting for this child, they’re walking, and they’re literally going, you can’t cross that line, you can’t touch me, I’m not on school property.”

He says reaction from parents has been overwhelmingly positive. Parents we spoke with him are praising his post.

Robert May, whose son is in fifth grader says, “I think it’s a good one. It shouldn’t be tolerated at all, especially with this kind of disrespect.”

Robin Carroll, whose daughter is in kindergartner says, “Kind of makes you question the kids my kids are going to school with. I don’t want that rubbing off on them.”

Constable Johnson says student bullies shouldn’t ignore his message. “You’re not going to bully another child in my county or my precinct.”

For the past couple of days, he and his deputies have set up down the street from school to talk to students as they walk home.

He believes they understand him. “If not, when they get the ticket and they come to court, they’ll hear it.”

Since his Facebook post, he says he hasn’t arrested or cited any student.

