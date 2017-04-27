Dak Shows His Support For NFL Draft Prospects

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – If you’re a draft prospect and you’re concerned about when you’ll be selected, take Dak Prescott’s advice.

The Cowboys quarterback tweeted out words of encouragement to the college prospects ahead of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.

GoodLuck To All the NFL Prospects. Don't Worry If you end up waiting until Saturday, It'll Be Worth It! Get your Foot In the Door! — Dak Prescott (@dak) April 27, 2017

“Good luck to all the NFL prospects,” Prescott said. “Don’t worry if you end up waiting until Saturday, it’ll be worth it! Get your foot in the door.”

Prescott knows all too well the feeling of being left on the board as the Cowboys didn’t select him until the 4th round (on a Saturday) of the 2016 draft.

Things were in fact, ‘worth it’, as the Cowboys QB went on to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and led Dallas to the NFC East division crown.