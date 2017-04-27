Dallas Cowboys Select DE Taco Charlton With 28th Pick

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys have bulked up their defensive unit by selecting Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton with the 28th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Charlton, who led the Wolverines with 9 1/2 sacks in 2016, is the first defensive end taken in the first round by the Cowboys in 10 years. Pass-rushing is the biggest need for Dallas, which was the top seed in the NFC last season but struggled to pressure the quarterback.
It’s the third time in four years that the Cowboys have taken a defensive end in the first two rounds, but DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory have fallen short of expectations.
