Deliberations Continue In Corruption Trial Of John Wiley Price

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jurors headed back to federal court today in hopes of reaching a verdict in the corruption trial of Dallas County commissioner John Wiley Price.

Price was near the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas, but not physically in the courtroom on Thursday. Dallas’ longest-serving county commissioner was again waiting for a court decision with at his attorney’s office.

Today marks two months to the date since opening statements in the trial began.

Price and his chief of staff, Dapheny Fain, wait like the rest of us to hear juror’s decisions. Together, Price and Fain, face a total of 13 separate counts.

As the seventh day of jury deliberations began there were no immediate signs that the panel was close to reaching a verdict. Earlier this week the group told U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn that they were deadlocked on at least some of the counts. Judge Lynn sent them back and told them to keep trying.

Price is accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes, cash, land and cars in exchange for his vote on commissioner’s court and Fain faces charges for allegedly helping him cover up his crimes.