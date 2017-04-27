Discover Wine From All Over Texas And The World

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

If you love to taste wines from all over Texas, as well as all over the world, the 13th Annual Wine Discovery in Southlake is for you.

“We take people to vineyards near and far with this event. We have about thirty or more wines, there are some that are Texas, there are some that are domestic and some that are international” said Kimi Ortega of Wine Discovery 2017.

The annual event will bring together wine, food, music and even auction fun for folks from all over Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas.

“It gives us a chance to taste a lot of different wines that we wouldn’t normally taste” said Paula Szymanski.

Wine Discovery 2017 is a charity event hosted by the Metroport Rotary Club with help from the Southlake and Keller Rotary Clubs. There are no administrative costs so 100% of sponsor funds and net proceeds are used for charitable purposes.

“Mostly goes to scholarships for high school seniors at Carroll, Northwest High School, Byron Nelson, Westlake Academy, Keller, Christ Haven and then also we give a few college scholarships to Tarrant County College” Kimi Ortega added.

It all happens this Saturday at The Marq in Southlake starting at 7pm.

Details: Wine Discovery 2017 | The Marq in Southlake

