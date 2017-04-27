Gas Prices Decline Both In Texas & Nationwide

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country have declined this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide slipped 3 cents this week to settle at an average $2.24 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices are down 2 cents this week to reach an average $2.40 per gallon.
The association survey found that Galveston has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.30 per gallon. Drivers in Texarkana have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.14 per gallon.
AAA experts say the decrease in retail gasoline prices indicates summer demand has not yet begun and drivers will likely seek higher prices in coming weeks.
