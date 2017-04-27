Haltom City Cops To Carry Opioid Overdose Medication

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — Haltom City Police Officers now carry vials and applicators of the opioid overdose medication Narcan.

Narcan is known as a medicine that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

Haltom City Police say as the opioid epidemic grows throughout the country they are also seeing a rise in cases here in North Texas.

Officer Dusty Simmons from HCPD said, “We see it all the time. Overdoses are more and more prevalent. Younger and younger people.”

The officers are being trained on how to administer the Narcan through a nasal spray injector by Sterling Gilliland, a firefighter and Paramedic with the Haltom City Fire Department.

“It’s important for us to inform and educate these officers who have minimal medical experience and training,” said Gilliland.

The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 33,000 deaths in 2015 were attributed to opioid overdoses.

In Tarrant County the medical examiners offices reported 118 deaths in that same year attributed to the epidemic.

“It’s a sad state of affairs but it’s a necessary something we have to do,” said Ofc. Simmons.

HCPD officer Joe Mello is credited with starting the Narcan program within the department after he responded to a call for on overdose where a woman died.

HCPD says they are now the second police department in the state to carry Narcan on patrol.